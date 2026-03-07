Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'battle' two European giants to sign Brentford winger

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Mar 2026 16:38

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling two European giants to sign Brentford winger Kevin Schade in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old joined Brentford from SC Freiburg in a club-record deal in 2023 and has emerged as one of their standout performers this season.

The German attacker has registered seven goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this campaign, significantly boosting his reputation across Europe.

Brentford are aware of the growing interest in their versatile forward and are keen to retain his services beyond the current season, with Schade under contract at the club until 2028.

Tottenham among clubs keen to sign Kevin Schade

© Imago / Sportimage

According to a report from TeamTalk, Spurs retain a long-standing interest in the winger, who could command a transfer fee in the region of £43m to £61m.

However, the north London club are expected to face strong competition from German champions Bayern Munich and Serie A leaders Inter Milan, while Napoli have also been long-term admirers of the player.

Tottenham have struggled with depth in attacking areas this season following injuries to Mohammed Kudus, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, while Richarlison and Dominic Solanke have also endured lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Their attacking depth was further weakened after former boss Thomas Frank sanctioned the sale of Brennan Johnson, who joined Crystal Palace during the January transfer window.

Brentford more likely to keep hold of Kevin Schade

© Imago / Focus Images

Tottenham have endured a difficult campaign and currently sit 16th in the Premier League table with 29 points from 29 matches.

Unless Spurs secure Champions League qualification, they are unlikely to offer European football next season, which could make it difficult to lure Schade away from Brentford.

Bayern Munich could consider strengthening their wide options, although younger and potentially cheaper alternatives such as Said El Mala remain on their radar. Emerging academy talents, including Lennart Karl and Maycon Cardozo, could also influence the club’s transfer strategy.

Inter Milan are expected to refresh their squad next summer, but Brentford’s high valuation of Schade could prove a stumbling block for the Nerazzurri.