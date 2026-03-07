Newcastle transfer news: ‘Low risk’ Chelsea target identified as Bart Verbruggen alternative by the Magpies

By Oliver Thomas | 07 Mar 2026 17:20 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 17:20

Newcastle United have reportedly identified an alternative target to Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are expected to prioritise the addition of at least one new shot-stopper ahead of the new season amid uncertainty over the long-term futures of Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale.

Pope is Newcastle’s current No.1, but he has produced a number of error-strewn performances this term and was dropped for the Magpies’ 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester United on Wednesday, with Ramsdale - on loan from Southampton - starting in his place.

Eddie Howe’s side are believed to be one of a number of European clubs who hold an interest in Brighton’s Verbruggen along with Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Known for his ball-playing abilities, strong distribution and commanding aerial presence, Verbruggen, 23, has made close to 100 appearances for the Seagulls and is valued in excess of £40m.

© Imago

Newcastle keeping a close eye on Kobel ahead of summer

Aware that Brighton are notoriously tough negotiators, the Daily Mail claims that Newcastle are keeping a close eye on Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel as a cheaper goalkeeper alternative.

The report adds that the Magpies have been watching Kobel for a couple of seasons, and although he does not fit the profile of a younger shot-stopper at 28, there is recognition from the club that the position between the sticks must be addressed this summer.

Kobel is a 19-cap Switzerland international who has made over 200 club appearance for Dortmund over the last five years, and would be viewed as a relatively ‘low-risk’ signing.

He also helped Dortmund reach the 2023-24 Champions League final and has kept 14 clean sheets in 24 Bundesliga games so far this season, with BVB losing just two matches and occupying second place.

© Imago

European qualification will boost Newcastle’s summer transfer hopes

Kobel, who has also been linked with Chelsea and has been tipped to leave Dortmund in the last few transfer windows, is thought to be valued lower than Verbruggen and is under contract at Westfalenstadion until June 2028.

Newcastle’s hopes of signing a player for Kobel’s calibre may depend on whether they qualify for European competition, ideally the Champions League.

The Magpies have experienced an inconsistent 2025-26 Premier League campaign and currently sit 12th in the table, five points behind the top seven, nine points behind the top five and 12 points adrift of the top four wit nine games left to play.

Another goalkeeper who has been linked with Newcastle is Manchester City’s James Trafford, who is second choice behind Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Etihad and his future will be assessed in the summer.