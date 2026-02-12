Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'preparing serious push' for £50m Bayern Munich target

By Darren Plant | 12 Feb 2026 17:42

Chelsea are reportedly ready to enter the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Liam Rosenior is currently 10 matches into his reign at Stamford Bridge, recording seven wins, one draw and two defeats.

However, despite making a positive start to life in the capital, the club's recruitment team are already making plans for the summer transfer window.

From the outside, the goalkeeping position at the Premier League giants appears relatively settled, with Robert Sanchez the current number one and Mike Penders expected to return from his loan at Strasbourg to challenge him in 2026-27.

Nevertheless, as per a report from TEAMtalk, the West Londoners are still searching for other number ones in the transfer market.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea to join Verbruggen race?

The report alleges that Chelsea chiefs are prepared to meet Brighton's valuation for Verbruggen.

A bid of £50m could seemingly be lodged closer to the end of the season, with the Blues left impressed with the 23-year-old's progression at the Amex Stadium.

As well as making 93 appearances for Brighton, Verbruggen has become a 26-cap Netherlands international.

Despite only 16 clean sheets being kept in 83 Premier League appearances, Chelsea are seemingly convinced of the player's ability.

Bayern Munich remain as strong contenders for Verbruggen, who is said to have no intention of extending his Brighton contract past 2028.

© Imago

Why do Chelsea chiefs rate Verbruggen?

The report alleges that Chelsea's co-sporting director Paul Winstanley and head of global goalkeeping Ben Roberts are both long-term admirers of Verbruggen.

Winstanley and Roberts were working for the Seagulls prior to Verbruggen's arrival, allegedly laying the foundations for a future deal for the stopper before their exit.

There are considerable question marks as to where Verbruggen may fit in at Chelsea, though. Sanchez has improved since last season and Penders is viewed as the club's future number one.

Verbruggen is highly unlikely to move to Chelsea to be second choice, particularly when Bayern see him as a potential successor to veteran Manuel Neuer.