Hull City vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior's side bidding to make FA Cup history at MKM Stadium

By Darren Plant | 12 Feb 2026 16:00

Chelsea will have the chance to make FA Cup history when they face Hull City on Friday night.

The Blues make the trip to the MKM Stadium looking to bounce back from letting slip a two-goal lead against Leeds United on Tuesday.

Liam Rosenior is also making his first return to the club since being sacked as Tigers boss back in May 2024, the Englishman acknowledging that it will be an "emotional" experience.

However, the focus will firmly be on trying to go deeper in a competition that Chelsea have not won since the 2017-18 campaign.

While Hull will back themselves to cause an upset against the Premier League giants, Chelsea have the opportunity to make a bit of FA Cup history.

What FA Cup history can Chelsea make at Hull?

Chelsea and Hull will be squaring off in the FA Cup for the ninth time in their history, the West Londoners having impressively prevailed from every tie.

Should Chelsea win on Friday, they would join Leicester City holding a 100% success rate against Birmingham City across nine ties in the competition.

Meanwhile, Hull have only emerged victorious from one of their last 35 games with Chelsea, that triumph coming in 1988.

This fixture last took place in the FA Cup as recently as January 2020, with Chelsea recording a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori.

Furthermore, Chelsea have only posted two defeats across their last 64 ties against opponents from a lower league, albeit both against Yorkshire teams in Barnsley and Bradford City.

From Hull's perspective, they have not overcome a top-flight club, when they have been outside of that division, since back in the 1972-73 campaign.

Why Chelsea will be wary of Hull's form

Although Hull lost 3-2 at home to Bristol City last time out, Sergej Jakirovic's team had previously been on a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Five wins and four clean sheets had been posted during that period.

In total, Hull have accumulated 27 points from their 16 home matches in this season's Championship, scoring and conceding 23 goals.