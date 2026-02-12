Preview: Reading vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 12 Feb 2026 15:44

Reading will be looking to pick up another win when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table and are just six points off the playoffs, while the visitors are ninth and only above the Royals due to a superior goal difference.

Match preview

Reading got back to winning ways on Tuesday as they beat managerless Wigan Athletic 2-1, with defenders Jeriel Dorsett and Paudie O'Connor finding the back of the net.

Royals boss Leam Richardson branded the win a "big three points" and was delighted with the way his side bounced back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Wimbledon just three days earlier.

Reading were one place above the relegation zone when Richardson replaced Noel Hunt back in October and they have picked up eight wins, four draws and four defeats in his 16 league games in charge.

Victory over Wycombe would come as a huge boost to their promotion hopes and they will be buoyed by the fact they have only lost one league game at home since August.

Striker Jack Marriott has been key to Reading's promotion push, making nine goal contributions in his last 11 games, while defender Benn Ward impressed on debut against Wigan.

Wycombe, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games and thrashed Doncaster Rovers 4-0 last weekend, recording their biggest win of the season.

Aaron Morley, Cauley Woodrow, Fred Onyedinma and Jamie Mullins were on target for the Chairboys and manager Michael Duff was delighted with the result.

Wycombe will be keen to continue their good form on Saturday, but they do not have a great record away from home this season and have only picked up two league wins on the road.

Reading also have the historical edge, having only suffered two defeats to Wycombe since 1999, and the return fixture between these two teams ended as a 2-2 draw back in August.

Reading League One form:

LDDWLW

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

WWLWDW

Team News

Reading will be without the likes of Derrick Williams, Daniel Kyerewaa and Randell Williams due to injury, while Will Keane is also a doubt even though his groin issue is not as serious as first thought.

Charlie Savage could return to the starting lineup in place of Liam Fraser, while Matt Ritchie could get the nod over Paddy Lane out wide.

Wycombe will have to make at least one change after midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce picked up a quad injury against Doncaster and Luke Leahy is expected to replace him.

Cauley Woodrow will continue up front, having made three goal contributions in his last three games, with Fred Onyedinma, Luke Harris and Junior Quitirna providing attacking support.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, Ward, Dorsett; Wing, Savage; Ritchie, Doyle, Roberts; Marriott

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Huggins, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Morley, Leahy; Quitirna, Harris, Onyedinma; Woodrow

We say: Reading 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

There is not much to separate these two sides at the moment and we are expecting a close game on Saturday.

