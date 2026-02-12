Preview: Groningen vs. FC Utrecht - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Feb 2026 14:25

Separated by two places in the Eredivisie table, FC Utrecht travel to Euroborg in Saturday’s 23rd round, aiming to close the four-point gap to eighth-placed Groningen.

While the visitors head into the fixture fresh from ending a nine-match winless run, the home side have suffered four consecutive losses and are striving to avoid another setback.

Match preview

When Younes Taha put Pride of the North 1-0 up against PSV Eindhoven after 17 minutes, Dick Lukkien could have been forgiven for dreaming of his side ending the defending champions’ 10-match away winning streak.

However, a second-half turnaround preserved the giants’ unblemished record outside Eindhoven, inflicting De FC’s third consecutive Eredivisie loss after defeats to Fortuna Sittard (2-1) and Sparta Rotterdam (2-0).

The ongoing downturn in results was unforeseen, considering that Lukkien’s men had gone five top-flight matches without losing before the current drop-off, accruing 11 points from 15 and keeping four clean sheets in that period.

However, they have now conceded two in each of their last three defeats, with two of those losses coming at Euroborg, where De FC have admittedly struggled for consistency all season.

Despite winning their first three home games of the season — defeating Heerenveen (2-1), Heracles (4-0) and Telstar (2-0) — they have secured only one further victory there since: a 3-0 triumph over FC Volendam, who were winless on their travels at the time.

With half of their last eight matches at Euroborg ending in disappointment, it will be fascinating to see whether Lukkien’s side spring any tactical surprises to avoid another setback against Saturday’s opponents.

© Imago

Ron Jans takes his team to the Groningen province days after an impressive 3-1 victory over free-scoring, in-form NEC, who had not been beaten in 10 Eredivisie fixtures before Wednesday.

However, Utrecht — who were the last team to beat the Nijmegen side in November — benefitted from scoring three times before the 50th minute through Angel Alarcon, Gjivai Zechiel and Yoann Cathline, making Darko Nejasmic’s strike before the hour mark only a consolation.

That victory marked Domstedelingen’s first in the competition since the 2-1 win over Ajax on November 9, and they now seek consecutive league triumphs for the first time in three months, having just ended a nine-match sequence without back-to-back successes.

With four points separating the sides, a positive result could bring the 10th-placed visitors to within one point of leapfrogging the eighth-placed hosts, even if that outcome is contingent on Utreg notching consecutive away wins in the competition for the first time this season and the first time since December 2024–January 2025.

Considering the possibility of slipping as low as 13th if Domstedelingen lose at Euroborg and results elsewhere are unfavourable — Fortuna Sittard, SBV Excelsior and PEC Zwolle are all one point behind — Jans will hope for another strong showing to secure successive league wins for the first time since November.

Groningen Eredivisie form:

D

D

W

L

L

L

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

L

L

L

D

L

W

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

L

L

L

D

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport

Although Groningen suffered no apparent injuries against PSV, the hosts may have to navigate Saturday’s fixture without the previously sidelined Tika de Jonge and Mats Seuntjens.

Taha’s goal in the previous round took his overall contributions for the season to seven — joint-second with Thom van Bergen and two fewer than Stije Resink — and the playmaker looks to continue his positive start to 2026.

Although Brynjolfur Darri Willumsson has not scored since mid-December, the forward’s six goals — two of which were game-deciding efforts — remain the most of any player for De FC, and he aims to end a six-match drought this weekend.

The visitors, meanwhile, have a few injury issues to contend with: Sebastien Haller (ribs), Victor Jensen (knee), Mike Eerdhuijzen (thigh) and David Min (ankle) are sidelined, while Cathline will be assessed after going off with a late knock against NEC.

Following his midweek goal and assist, Zechiel has moved level with Jensen on five goals, and the joint-top scorer aims to score in consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Souffian El Karouani’s assist in the win over NEC was his 10th in the league, placing him behind only PSV’s Joey Veerman, underlining the wide defender’s threat from open play and set pieces.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Mercera, Rente, Blokzijl, Prins; Resink, Land; Van der Werff, Taha, Schreuders; Van Bergen

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Vesterlund, Didden, Viergever, El Karouani; Engwanda, Zechiel; Alarcon, De Wit, Blake; Stepanov

We say: Groningen 1-2 FC Utrecht

Utrecht’s confidence-boosting display against NEC stands in stark contrast to Groningen’s recent slump, and the visitors will sense a prime opportunity to close the gap in the table.

We expect Jans’s men to exploit the hosts’ defensive frailties and secure a narrow victory to make it two wins on the bounce.

