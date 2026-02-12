Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'will pay £7m' to re-sign in-demand midfielder this summer

By Carter White | 12 Feb 2026 13:57

Real Madrid are reportedly set to bring Nico Paz back to the Bernabeu during the summer transfer window.

The youngster is currently on the books of Como in Italy, where the midfielder has set Serie A alight this term.

Paz has netted eight goals and provided six assists across 23 top-flight matches for Cesc Fabregas's troops.

There has only been international recognition for the playmaker, who made the Argentina squad in November.

As a result, Paz is targeting a spot in the squad of the South American powerhouses for the upcoming World Cup in North America.

© Imago / Zuma Press Wire

Real Madrid to re-sign Paz this summer?

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are looking to reinforce their midfield ranks this summer.

The report claims that Los Blancos have already decided to re-sign Paz from Como before the start of next season.

It is understood that Real Madrid will fork out £7.8m for the midfielder, who has bagged 17 goal contributions in all competitions this season.

Los Blancos are also supposedly keen on signing a ready-made world-class option for their engine room.

It is believed that Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain is the leading option at the moment, although Manchester City enforcer Rodri is also admired at the Bernabeu.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Is Paz ready for Real Madrid?

Over the past 18 months at Como, Paz has shown that he is capable of starring in an elite European league.

At just 21 years of age, the midfielder has the ability and time to blossom into a future star at the Bernabeu.

Bringing Paz back to Spain for just under £8m would represent a brilliant piece of business for Los Blancos.