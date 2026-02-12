Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski 'calmly studying' future after receiving 'five offers'

By Carter White | 12 Feb 2026 13:46

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly set to decide his future at the club in April.

The 37-year-old is a hot transfer topic at the moment, with the attacker linked with a switch to MLS in the summer.

Lewandowski continues to be a top striking option at the elite level of European football despite entering the latter years of his career.

The Polish legend has bagged 10 goals and provided one assist across 18 La Liga matches in 2025-26.

Since making the high-profile move from Bayern Munich during the summer of 2022, Lewandowski has scored 114 goals in 175 games for the Spanish giants.

Lewandowski calm about Barca future?

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski has decided on his strategy ahead of the summer window.

The report claims that the 37-year-old is set to make his mind up on his Barcelona future in the month of April.

It is understood that Lewandowski will wait to found out the results of the club's presidential election, taking place during the middle of March.

It is understood that the Pole would take a salary reduction at Camp Nou if the rest of a new offer was attractive enough.

Lewandowski is said to attracting interest from across the world, with Chicago Fire, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Fenerbahce and clubs in Saudi Arabia known to be keen.

Where should Lewandowski go?

Scoring 13 goals across all competitions already this term, there is no doubting Lewandowski importance for Barcelona.

As a result, it is hard to imagine the striker's productivity falling off a cliff within the next year at a minimum.

Therefore, Lewandowski is certainly capable of remaining in Europe and fighting for football's elite club honours.