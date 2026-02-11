Team News: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Injury, suspension list and predicted XIs ahead of Copa del Rey clash

By Aishat Akanni | 11 Feb 2026 21:00

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns in the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Thursday evening, with Diego Simeone’s side seeking revenge after falling short against the Catalan giants at the same stage last season.

Barcelona eliminated Atletico en route to lifting the trophy in the previous campaign, and Hansi Flick’s men are now aiming to repeat that feat as they chase another domestic cup final. Meanwhile, Los Rojiblancos will be desperate to avoid another painful exit and finally overcome their recent struggles against the holders.

Atletico booked their place in the final four with a commanding 5-0 victory over Real Betis in the quarter-finals, while Barcelona edged past Albacete 2-1 to set up this highly anticipated semi-final showdown.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Thursday’s fixture.

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Johnny Cardoso (muscle), Pablo Barrios (thigh)

Doubtful: Nicolas Gonzalez (physical discomfort)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Mendoza, Koke, Baena; Griezmann, Lookman

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (meniscus), Pedri (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (cruciate ligament), Raphinha (thigh)

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Martin, Garcia, Araujo, Cancelo; Bernal, Olmo, Lopez; Rashford, Torres, Yamal