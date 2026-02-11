Copa del Rey
Atletico
Feb 12, 2026 8.00pm
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Barcelona

Team News: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Injury, suspension list and predicted XIs ahead of Copa del Rey clash

By |

Atletico vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns in the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Thursday evening, with Diego Simeone’s side seeking revenge after falling short against the Catalan giants at the same stage last season.

Barcelona eliminated Atletico en route to lifting the trophy in the previous campaign, and Hansi Flick’s men are now aiming to repeat that feat as they chase another domestic cup final. Meanwhile, Los Rojiblancos will be desperate to avoid another painful exit and finally overcome their recent struggles against the holders.

Atletico booked their place in the final four with a commanding 5-0 victory over Real Betis in the quarter-finals, while Barcelona edged past Albacete 2-1 to set up this highly anticipated semi-final showdown.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Thursday’s fixture.

ATLETICO MADRID vs. BARCELONA

ATLETICO MADRID 

Out: Johnny Cardoso (muscle), Pablo Barrios (thigh)

Doubtful: Nicolas Gonzalez (physical discomfort)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Mendoza, Koke, Baena; Griezmann, Lookman

BARCELONA 

Out: Gavi (meniscus), Pedri (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (cruciate ligament), Raphinha (thigh)

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Martin, Garcia, Araujo, Cancelo; Bernal, Olmo, Lopez; Rashford, Torres, Yamal

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Barcelona related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe