James Milner equals Gareth Barry record: When could 40-year-old make Premier League history?

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 20:26 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 20:31

James Milner has drawn level with Gareth Barry for the most appearances made in Premier League history, with the 40-year-old coming off the bench in Brighton & Hove Albion's clash with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The midfielder was introduced in the 22nd minute of the Premier League contest, with Manchester United transfer target Carlos Baleba replaced after a tough start.

Milner's outing was his 653rd in Premier League history, which has seen him draw level with Barry in the all-time appearance list.

The former Leeds United youngster could now move out on his own when Brighton continue their Premier League campaign against Brentford on February 21.

Milner has not been first choice for Brighton this season, only featuring from the start on two occasions in the 2025-26 Premier League, but he has now taken to the field on 15 occasions in England's top flight this term.

653 - James Milner has equalled Gareth Barry's record for the most appearances made in Premier League history. Timeless. pic.twitter.com/BmTEQb0FfG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 11, 2026

Unless Milner picks up a long-term injury, it seems almost certain that he will break the record before likely leaving Brighton on a free transfer at the end of June.

Milner made his debut for Leeds back in 2002, and he has also turned out for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool in England's top flight.

The majority of the midfielder's Premier League appearances came during his time at Liverpool, playing 230 times in the competition for the Reds.

Milner also made 147 appearances for Man City in the Premier League, 100 for Aston Villa, 94 for Newcastle and 48 for his first club Leeds.

It is also now 34 Premier League appearances and counting for Brighton.



Ryan Giggs is third on the all-time list with 632, all of which came for Manchester United, while Frank Lampard and David James make up the top five.

Milner, who has also played 61 times for England during his professional career, has won the Premier League title on three occasions, twice with Man City and once with Liverpool.

The midfielder has also won the FA Cup twice and the Champions League during a hugely successful career, and he has now moved alongside Barry in an incredible list.

Milner will be hoping to have the chance to move out on his own in the coming weeks.