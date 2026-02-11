Man City 3-0 Fulham: Antoine Semenyo matches club legend as attacker haunts London club once again

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 21:23 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 21:25

Antoine Semenyo became the first player to score in his first two home Premier League appearances for Manchester City since Kevin De Bruyne back in 2015 with his goal in Wednesday's 3-0 success over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

The Ghana international, who arrived at Man City from Bournemouth during the January transfer window, struck against Wolverhampton Wanderers on his home league debut for the Citizens on January 24.

Man City have since played twice away in the league - a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur and a 2-1 success over Liverpool - before returning to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Semenyo made the breakthrough in the 24th minute of the contest, and in doing so, he became the first player to score in his first two home Premier League matches for the club since the legendary De Bruyne back in 2015.

© Imago / News Images

Semenyo matches De Bruyne with goal in Man City win

The forward then set up Nico O'Reilly for Man City's second of the match, before Erling Haaland made it 3-0 before the first half had finished.

The result has moved Pep Guardiola's side to within three points of Premier League leaders Arsenal, who are away at Brentford on Thursday night.

Fulham will be glad to see the back of Semenyo, who has now been involved in eight goals in his last four Premier League appearances against the capital outfit, scoring four times and registering four assists.

The 26-year-old is now on five goals and two assists in his first eight appearances for Man City, representing an excellent start to his career at the Etihad Stadium.

© Imago / Focus Images

Man City have exploded back into Premier League title race

Trailing 1-0 to Liverpool late on at the weekend, it appeared that Man City's Premier League title hopes were over; fast forward a few days, the title race is very much on.

The pressure is firmly on Arsenal to get the job done against Brentford on Thursday, as a draw or a defeat would hand serial winners Man City further confidence.

Man City needed to send a message on Wednesday and they did so with their first-half performance, with Fulham never allowed to get going at the Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo could be crucial in Man City's pursuit of silverware this season, and the attacker continued his excellent start with a starring role in the success over Marco Silva's team.