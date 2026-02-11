Man City 'discover' Everton's Jack Grealish transfer stance following major injury blow

By Ben Sully | 11 Feb 2026 13:06

Everton are reportedly prepared to explore a permanent transfer for Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish.

The 30-year-old joined Everton on loan last summer after falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish quickly established himself as a regular fixture in David Moyes's side, contributing two goals and six assists in 20 Premier League appearances.

Unfortunately for Grealish and Everton, his season has been brought to a premature end by a stress fracture in his foot.

The injury also quashed Grealish's slim hopes of making Thomas Tuchel's England squad for this summer's World Cup.

Everton eyeing permanent Grealish move

The injury has also raised the question about whether the winger will wear an Everton shirt again, given the fact that his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

According to The i paper, the Merseyside club will look to negotiate a new deal with Man City for Grealish.

Everton will not activate the £50m buy option in the loan agreement, which was effectively included for Man City's accounting purposes.

Instead, the Toffees will attempt to negotiate a new fee or look to bring Grealish back to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on another loan deal.

From the player's perspective, Grealish has enjoyed playing under Moyes and appears keen to extend his stay with the Toffees.

How much are Everton willing to pay for Grealish?

Man City will surely want to offload Grealish on a permanent transfer this summer, especially as he has entered the final 18 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

However, they will likely have to compromise on their asking price if they are to sell the 39-capped England international.

Everton are believed to be willing to pay around £20m to £25m to sign Grealish on a permanent deal.

While that would be around half of the current buy option, it would still represent a considerable outlay for a player who will turn 31 later this year.