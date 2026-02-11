Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Catalan giants suffer major double injury blow ahead of Copa del Rey showdown

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 12:24 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 12:26

Barcelona have been hit with a double attacking blow for Thursday's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid, with Raphinha and Marcus Rashford out of the contest.

The Catalan giants had been hopeful that Raphinha would be able to recover from a groin issue in time to take to the field against Atletico.

However, the Brazil international has been ruled out of the fixture.

"Step by step. We have to take care of him, and when he notices something, we have to be careful and stop. I don't like it, but it can happen. There are some sensations in the muscle," Barcelona boss Hansi Flick told reporters on Wednesday.

Barcelona have been hit with another blow in the final third of the field, with Rashford unavailable due to "discomfort in his left knee".

"First-team player Marcus Rashford is experiencing discomfort in his left knee due to a blow received during the match against Mallorca. He will sit out tomorrow’s match against Atletico Madrid as a precautionary measure," read a statement from Barcelona.

Rashford's issue is not thought to be serious, with the on-loan Manchester United attacker potentially returning against Girona on February 16.

The England international has been in solid form for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering 13 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Raphinha, meanwhile, has scored 13 goals and registered five assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this term.

How could Barcelona line up in the final third vs. Atletico?

Lamine Yamal is a certain starter for Barcelona in the final third of the field, and it is possible that Robert Lewandowski could feature through the middle, with Ferran Torres out wide.

Head coach Flick also has the option of selecting Fermin Lopez or Dani Olmo down the left, with Yamal on the right and Torres/Lewandowski through the middle.

Roony Bardghji is another player in contention to feature down the left, so Flick does have options, but there is no question that the absences of both Rashford and Raphinha is a major blow for Barcelona.