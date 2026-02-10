Barcelona lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

By Aishat Akanni | 10 Feb 2026 18:48

With a place in the Copa del Rey final at stake, Barcelona travel to face Atletico Madrid in Thursday’s semi-final first leg looking to seize early control of the tie.

Raphinha has not yet fully recovered from his thigh injury, and the 29-year-old has missed the last two matches against Albacete and Mallorca. The Brazilian is once again expected to be absent as Hansi Flick opts against rushing him back for such a high-intensity encounter.

Flick also remains without several key midfielders. Pedri continues his recovery from a hamstring issue, while Gavi is not expected back until mid-February following surgery on a meniscus injury sustained in August 2025.

Andreas Christensen is likewise unavailable, with the Danish defender sidelined due to a cruciate ligament injury and still without a confirmed return date.

Joan Garcia is expected to continue in goal, and defensively, Gerard Martin could once again line up alongside Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Joao Cancelo, mirroring the back four that featured in the win over Albacete.

In midfield, Fermin Lopez may partner Marc Bernal, while Dani Olmo operates in a more advanced role, with Frenkie de Jong remaining a doubt due to a groin problem.

Marcus Rashford is expected to start on the left wing in Raphinha’s absence, offering directness and pace, while Lamine Yamal continues on the right after his recent run of standout performances.

Up front, Robert Lewandowski should lead the line as Barcelona aim to balance calculated rotation with attacking firepower in a hostile environment.

Yamal, in particular, has been in outstanding form and recently became the highest scorer under the age of 19 in Europe’s top five leagues after finding the net against Mallorca in a 3-0 victory.

He has now scored in five consecutive matches - against Mallorca, Albacete, Elche, FC Copenhagen and Real Oviedo and will be eager to extend that streak on Thursday night.

Barcelona's possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Martin, Garcia, Araujo, Cancelo; Bernal, Olmo, Lopez; Rashford, Lewandowski, Yamal