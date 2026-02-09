Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Catalan giants set for 'major boost' for Copa del Rey contest

By Matt Law | 09 Feb 2026 19:34 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 19:37

Barcelona are reportedly confident that Raphinha will be fit for Thursday's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

The Brazil international has missed Barcelona's last two matches - a Copa del Rey clash with Albacete and a La Liga game with Mallorca - due to a groin issue.

However, according to Marca, Barcelona are planning for Raphinha to return to training on Tuesday, which would put him in contention to be available against Atletico.

It is thought to be unlikely that Raphinha will start the cup fixture, but he could potentially have an impact off the bench, as the La Liga champions look to secure a strong first-leg result.

Atletico vs. Barcelona: Raphinha could be fit for cup fixture

The 29-year-old has again been an important player for Barcelona this season, scoring 13 goals and registering five assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

However, injuries have forced him to miss a lot of football, with the attacker out for a lengthy period in the first half of the campaign due to a hamstring problem.

Barcelona will not take any risks when it comes to Raphinha, with the Catalan giants battling for silverware in three competitions in the final stages of the season.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while they will compete in the last-16 stage of the Champions League next month.

Which Barcelona players are currently injured?

Barcelona are also currently missing Pedri, Gavi and Andreas Christensen due to injury problems.

Christensen has suffered a severe knee injury and faces a battle to return before the end of the campaign, but both Pedri and Gavi are expected to be back in the not too distant future.