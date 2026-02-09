Team News: Tottenham vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 09 Feb 2026 19:30

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United collide at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday night, both in increasing need of a long-awaited victory.

The Lilywhites went down 2-0 to Manchester United on Saturday, suffering their 10th top-flight loss of the season, a fate that the Magpies shared when they were bested 3-2 by Brentford at home.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs ahead of the fixture.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Cristian Romero (suspended), Destiny Udogie (thigh), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Richarlison (thigh), Pedro Porro (thigh), Kevin Danso (toe)

Doubtful: Djed Spence (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Palhinha, Gallagher; Simons, Solanke, Kolo Muani

NEWCASTLE

Out: Joelinton (groin), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle)

Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (thigh), Lewis Miley (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes