Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Michael Carrick's winning momentum maintained

By Ellis Stevens | 07 Feb 2026 14:28

Manchester United's winning momentum continued on Saturday with a commanding 2-0 triumph over 10-man Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Man United were dominant in the first half, helped by Cristian Romero's dismissal after 30 minutes, and the Red Devils quickly took advantage as Bryan Mbeumo's goal gave the hosts the lead at the break.

The Red Devils continued to control the game throughout the second half but struggled to break down the Tottenham defence, until Bruno Fernandes doubled the lead late on to seal the victory.

Victory for Manchester United makes it four consecutive triumphs since Michael Carrick's arrival, while Tottenham remain winless in the Premier League in 2026.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Every Second Media

That is four wins in a row now for Carrick's side - a run Manchester United have not been able to put together since Erik ten Hag's time at the club.

Man Utd were undeniably helped out by Romero's sending off, especially during a period where Tottenham were growing into the game, but the Red Devils were good value for the victory.

One of the most notable improvements under Carrick is their ability and comfort in playing in tight spaces, with several eye-catching and intricate passing moves, showing a creativity and confidence that was lacking throughout Ruben Amorim's time at the club.

While Man Utd's confidence is only continuing to grow with every victory, Tottenham's torrid time continues, with Spurs still yet to win a Premier League game in 2026 - four draws and three defeats.

The pressure on Thomas Frank has already been growing in recent weeks, and yet another defeat will only lead to further unrest from the Tottenham Hotspur fans.

However, there will be some sympathy towards the Spurs boss after today's result, with the team hugely affected by the dismissal of their captain just 30 minutes into the game.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

29th min: Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) red card

Tottenham are down to 10! Romero is sent off!

The central defender looks to dribble out of defence but his loose touch allows Casemiro to challenge.

Romero gets to the ball first but the defenders reckless follow through connects with Casemiro's ankle, and the referee wastes no time in dishing out a red card.

Bryan Mbeumo goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (38th min, Man Utd 1-0 Tottenham)

Mbeumo fires United into the lead against Spurs ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/JL4V4aG5pS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 7, 2026

Mbeumo opens the scoring! That is brilliant from Manchester United!

Bruno Fernandes plays a short free kick to Kobbie Mainoo on the byline, and the midfielder quickly pulls the ball back toward the edge of the box.

Mbeumo meets the ball and side foots a precise effort through the crowded penalty area and into the bottom right corner.

Bruno Fernandes goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (81st min, Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham)

Fernandes doubles Manchester United's lead!

Diogo Dalot whips an inviting delivery into the Tottenham penalty area, narrowly evading Benjamin Sesko's leap in the middle of the box and finding Fernandes at the back post.

Fernandes meets the cross and directs the ball into the bottom right corner, surely sealing the win for the hosts.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KOBBIE MAINOO

© Imago / Action Plus

Mainoo continues to shine since his reintroduction into the team under Carrick, producing another stellar performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder brings a level of calm and composure that was visibly missing during Amorim's time at the club, with virtually every move beginning with the ball at Mainoo's feet.

Mainoo made an impressive 10 passes into the final third, while also registering an assist, and he also showed his defensive abilities, winning eight duels and making four recoveries.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester United 65%-35% Tottenham Hotspur

Shots: Manchester United 23-7 Tottenham Hotspur

Shots on target: Manchester United 10-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Corners: Manchester United 7-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Fouls: Manchester United 12-11 Tottenham Hotspur

BEST STATS

6 - Since making his Tottenham debut in August 2021, Cristian Romero has been sent off six times in all competitions, more than any other Premier League player during this period. Marching. pic.twitter.com/Pzj8HhxMQ7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2026

Five of Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League goals for Manchester United have come against 'Big Six' sides:



◉ vs. Liverpool (A)

◉ vs. Tottenham (A)

◉ vs. Man City (H)

◉ vs. Arsenal (A)

◉ vs. Tottenham (H)



He's now scored home and away against Spurs this season. ⚽️#TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/QvvjGCncTl — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) February 7, 2026

200 – Games taken to reach 200 goal involvements for Man Utd in the Premier League era:



295 – Wayne Rooney (133G, 67A)

314 – Bruno Fernandes (104G, 96A)

339 – Cristiano Ronaldo (144G, 56A)

393 – David Beckham (85G, 115A)

424 – Ryan Giggs (90G, 111A)

564 – Paul Scholes (138G,… pic.twitter.com/vjX3JxaBJs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester United continue their chase of a Champions League place in the Premier League when they take on West Ham United on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will return to their home ground to face Newcastle United on Tuesday night.