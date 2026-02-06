Man Utd next manager: Two reasons why Luis Enrique will snub Red Devils interest in summer

By Carter White | 06 Feb 2026 14:59

Paris Saint Germain head coach Luis Enrique has reportedly dismissed the idea of taking over at Manchester United next season.

The Red Devils parted ways with Ruben Amorim in December and recently appointed Michael Carrick as interim boss until the end of the campaign.

The former Man Utd midfielder has commenced his temporary reign in excellent fashion, winning three consecutive Premier League matches.

The latest of those arrived last Saturday afternoon, when the Red Devils beat Fulham 3-2 at Old Trafford.

It appeared as if the two sides were heading towards a 2-2 draw before Benjamin Sesko bagged a last-minute winner.

Enrique dismisses Man Utd possibility

According to The Mirror, PSG head coach Enrique has snubbed the chance to join Manchester United over the summer.

The report claims that the 55-year-old is in favour of extending his current contract at Les Parisiens until the summer of 2030.

Enrique held concerns over jumping ship to the Red Devils, who might not be in the Champions League next season.

On top of that, the Spaniard supposedly prefers a switch back to Barcelona after finishing his stint in the French capital.

Enrique has lifted 10 major honours at PSG, including the club's first-ever Champions League during the 2025-26 campaign.

Alternative options for Man Utd

If Manchester United secure Champions League football this term, it is claimed that Carrick could be in the race to land the permanent gig.

The Red Devils are also considering more high-profile options at the top of management, including Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti.

The current England manager could leave his duties on the international scene regardless of how the Three Lions fare at the World Cup this summer.