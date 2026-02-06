Team News: Arsenal vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 06 Feb 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 15:00

Unbeaten in 43 Premier League home games against newly-promoted clubs, Arsenal seek a record-breaking 44th without defeat when Sunderland visit the Emirates on Saturday.

The Gunners eked out a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday, one day after the Black Cats eased past Burnley 3-0, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (hip), Martin Odegaard (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Jesus, Trossard

SUNDERLAND

Out: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Granit Xhaka (ankle), Bertrand Traore (knee)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (unspecified), Nilson Angulo (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Le Fee, Diarra, Sadiki, Talbi; Brobbey