Team News: Burnley vs. West Ham United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Feb 2026 15:00

Winless in their last 15 Premier League matches, second-bottom Burnley seek to ignite a late survival charge when fellow strugglers West Ham United visit Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets were brushed aside 3-0 by Sunderland on Monday night, days after the Hammers let a two-goal lead slip in an agonising 3-2 defeat at Chelsea, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye (ankle), Connor Roberts (heel)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Luis, Pires; Edwards, Anthony; Broja

WEST HAM

Out: Jean-Clair Todibo (suspended), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Soucek, Fernandez; Bowen, Felipe, Summerville; Castellanos