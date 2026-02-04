Burnley vs. West Ham: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Freddie Cotton | 04 Feb 2026 16:45

Burnley welcome West Ham United to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon for their latest instalment of Premier League action.

The Clarets were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening, while the Hammers lost 3-2 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match between Burnley and West Ham United.

What time does Burnley vs. West Ham kick off?

Burnley and West Ham will face off at 3pm UK time on Saturday afternoon, alongside four other Premier League games.

Scott Parker's men are winless in their previous nine games when playing in this slot, while Nuno Espirito Santo's side beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in their previous fixture at this time.

Where is Burnley vs. West Ham being played?

The sides will face off at Turf Moor, a ground where Burnley have only claimed all three Premier League points on two occasions this season.

On their previous visit to Lancashire in November 2023, West Ham came from a goal down to beat the Clarets 2-1, courtesy of a Dara O'Shea own goal and a Tomas Soucek added time strike.

How to watch Burnley vs. West Ham in the UK

TV channels

As the game takes place at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, it will not be available to view live in the UK.

However, fans in the USA can watch the game on both Prime Video and Peacock Premium, while it will also be available on Stan Sport in Australia.

Online streaming

The fixture will not be available to stream in the UK, though match commentary will be available live on Clarets+ as well as West Ham's official website.

Highlights

The Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel will upload match highlights shortly after the final whistle, as well as the accounts and websites of both clubs.

Alternatively, extended highlights alongside analysis will be provided on BBC's Match of the Day programme at 10.25pm on Saturday evening.

What is at stake for Burnley and West Ham?

Both teams currently sit in the Premier League's relegation zone, though the home side are in much greater danger of being cut adrift than their visitors.

Burnley currently sit 19th in the table after 24 matches with 15 points, 11 behind both Nottingham Forest and Leeds who occupy the first two places outside the drop zone.

Having not won any of their previous 15 Premier League matches, it looks as though the Clarets will require a miracle to retain their top-flight status for next season.

Although West Ham also sit in the bottom three, their position is not as bad, with the visitors only six points from safety.

After being winless in their previous ten matches, West Ham have won two of their latest three Premier League games and were only toppled in added time by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Despite there being 14 Premier League matches remaining this campaign, Saturday's fixture looks like it could have big ramifications on the relegation battle and each sides chances at staying in the division next season.