Burnley transfer news: Clarets fail in late move for Bundesliga striker following goalscoring woes?

By Carter White | 03 Feb 2026 13:26

Burnley reportedly failed in a last-ditch attempt to sign Union Berlin attacker Andrej Ilic.

The Clarets endured one of their lowest moments of a difficult campaign to date at the Stadium of Light on Monday night.

Scott Parker's men were second best all over the park and lost 3-0 to Sunderland, who are still unbeaten at home in the Premier League during 2025-26.

It was an insipid first-half display from the visitors who found themselves two goals down at the break following a Habib Diarra brace.

Burnley made a raft of changes in the second half but never looked likely to swing the momentum of the contest in the North-East.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Burnley fail in move for Bundesliga attacker?

According to Football Insider, Burnley were working hard during the final moments of the winter window as they looked to bolster their squad.

The report claims that the Clarets were keen on securing the services of Union Berlin striker Illic in the dying embers of the trading point.

It is understood that Burnley have been long-term admirers of the Serbia international, who started his side's defeat to Hoffenheim over the weekend.

As well as Parker's men, it is believed that Scottish Premiership side Celtic were interested in 25-year-old Ilic.

However, with the 7pm deadline on February 2 coming and going, it appears that Burnley have missed out on their man.

© Imago / Action Plus

What Ilic could have brought to Turf Moor

Despite operating as a striker mostly, Ilic is known for his ability to set up teammates for goalscoring chances.

In fact, the 25-year-old has failed to find the net himself in the Bundesliga this term but has seven assists to his name.

In a Burnley side crying out for creativity, Ilic could have brought a level of quality to the relegation-fighting squad.