Championship transfer news: Manchester City starlet, Newcastle United defender join Leicester City

03 Feb 2026

Leicester City have confirmed the arrivals of Manchester City starlet Divine Mukasa and Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles.

The Foxes are currently without a head coach after the sacking of Marti Cifuentes, a consequence of the club sitting in the bottom half of the Championship table.

However, that has not stopped Leicester making moves in the transfer market with Southampton playmaker Joel Aribo arriving at the King Power Stadium on transfer deadline day.

A backlog of deals at EFL headquarters on Monday ensured that some completed transfers were not finalised by the league's governing body.

Nevertheless, the paperwork has now been signed off to allow Leicester to announce additions that they hope will keep them in the race for the playoffs.

Leicester announce Mukasa, Lascelles deals

On Tuesday, Leicester confirmed that Mukasa and Lascelles would now be plying their trade in the East Midlands.

Lascelles is no stranger to the area having spent a period at the start of his career representing rivals Nottingham Forest.

The centre-back has been allowed to leave Newcastle with injuries having restricted him to just two Premier League appearances since the start of 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Leicester have pulled off a coup by winning the race for Mukasa, a product of the Man City academy system.

Eighteen-year-old Mukasa, who can play in central midfield or as a forward, has made three starts and three substitute outings under Pep Guardiola this season.

Most notably, he was introduced from the bench in the recent 2-0 derby defeat at Manchester United on January 17, emphasising that Guardiola views him as a potential first-team player for the future.

Leicester to announce one more signing?

Reports indicate that young Chelsea forward Dujaan Richards could also be signing for Leicester on loan.

The 14-cap Jamaica international, who can play across the frontline, has scored twice from 11 outings in Premier League 2 this season.