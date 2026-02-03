Wolves transfer news: Premier League club see 'proposal rejected' for David Moller Wolfe

By Darren Plant | 03 Feb 2026 12:08

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly rejected the chance to make a profit on David Moller Wolfe during the closing 48 hours of the winter transfer window.

The Premier League's bottom club can claim to have enjoyed a strong transfer deadline day courtesy of selling Jorgen Strand Larsen to Crystal Palace in a £48m deal.

Meanwhile, Rob Edwards was able to strengthen his squad with the signings of Marseille midfielder Angel Gomes and Southampton striker Adam Armstrong.

While rumours persist regarding a potential move to Turkey for defender Emmanuel Agbadou, Wolves' squad appears to have more balance to it heading into the final 14 Premier League games of the season.

However, throughout January, there was speculation regarding the future of Moller Wolfe, despite the Norway international only arriving at Molineux in August.

Wolves reject bid from Premier League club for Moller Wolfe

Interest from Roma was well-documented with the Italian giants never getting close to Wolves' valuation, which was more than the £10m fee that they paid six months ago.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Wolves shunned the opportunity to recoup in excess of that figure in recent days.

Romano claims that Nottingham Forest put forward a £14m proposal for the left-sided defender at some point on Sunday or Monday.

Forest had been in the market for a new left-back and ultimately signed Borussia Monchengladbach's Luca Netz for a fee in the region of £2m.

That move appears to materialised after Forest learned that Wolves would not be cashing in on Moller Wolfe.

Should Wolves have sold Moller Wolfe?

Sitting 18 points adrift of safety with 14 games left, it is understandable why Wolves are already looking to the Championship in 2026-27.

At the same time, however, Edwards will not want to risk lowering the mood at Molineux with a fire-sale at this point in time.

Although Moller Wolfe has been restricted to 10 starts and seven substitute outings in a Wolves shirt, he offers cover in more than one position and remains just 23 years of age.

With Agbadou potentially leaving for a bigger fee, keeping Moller Wolfe until the summer feels like the right decision for the club.