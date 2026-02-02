Wolves transfer news: Angel Gomes reveals reason behind shock Molineux move

By Darren Plant | 02 Feb 2026 22:57

Marseille midfielder Angel Gomes has revealed his delight at reuniting with Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards.

Amid a transfer deadline day where selling Jorgen Strand Larsen was the priority due to the finances involved, Wolves were able to complete two additions.

Adam Armstrong has left Southampton to sign a three-and-a-half year contract at Molineux, reports indicating that a proposal worth £7m plus £2m in add-ons was agreed with the Saints.

While that deal was conducted with likely relegation to the Championship in mind, Wolves have pulled off a notable coup to attract Gomes to the club.

As well as being a four-cap England international, the former Manchester United trainee has made 12 starts and six substitute outings for Marseille this season.

Room for one more Gomes? ? pic.twitter.com/QdLAPSiPJI — Wolves (@Wolves) February 2, 2026

Gomes reveals why he has joined Wolves

Wolves have confirmed that the terms for the 25-year-old are a loan deal with the option to buy.

Although Gomes is realistically likely to leave if Wolves are playing Championship football in 2026-27, he has acknowledged that he was attracted to working with Edwards, who he knows from their respective times at England youth level.

Gomes told the club's official website: "Working under the manager Rob [attracted him]. I’ve known him for quite a while and you can see the spirit he’s brought since he came in, you can see it in the lads, you can see it in a lot of the games. For me, it was important to join somewhere where I can feel part of a team trying to do something.

"He was the assistant at England under-20s and we got on really well. We had a lot of individual meetings, and I was going through a difficult spell at my former club at the time, and he was someone that was there for me.

"Apart from being a coach at a human level, he’s a great guy, so I’m happy to be here working with him. You can see how he’s changed the environment here, everyone’s taken to him, the tactics, and it’s exciting."

© Imago / Focus Images

Where could Gomes feature for Wolves?

With Wolves playing a 3-4-2-1 formation under Edwards, Gomes will either play in a central-midfield two or as a number 10.

He added: "I have no preference really [in position], wherever I can help the team, get on the ball, to create or dictate – whatever the game needs, I’m there to be able to add what I can.

"I’ll try to bring as much as I can that I’ve carried over the years. I’m super excited. I can’t wait to get going. I’m happy it’s all finalised and I’m looking forward to getting on the grass.”

Gomes and Armstrong will each hope to make their debuts when Wolves host Chelsea at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.