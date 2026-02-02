Wolves transfer news: Emmanuel Agbadou sale 'agreed' despite potential complication

By Darren Plant | 02 Feb 2026 13:19

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly agreed a fee with Besiktas for the sale of Emmanuel Agbadou.

Just over 12 months ago, Wolves paid in the region of £16.6m to sign the Ivory Coast international from Reims.

The 28-year-old has since gone on to make 35 appearances for the West Midlands outfit, contributing one goal and two assists.

However, as impressive as his form was during 2024-25, his performances have dipped to the extent where he is no longer viewed as first choice.

That has subsequently led to weeks of interest from Besiktas who have pushed hard to secure the signature of the centre-back.

© Imago

Besiktas make Agbadou breakthrough...barring one complication

As per journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglou, Besiktas have finally make a breakthrough in negotiations with their Wolves counterparts.

Wolves are allegedly prepared to do business for a fee of €17m (£14.72m), a figure that will ensure that they do not lose out with regards to the financial regulations.

Nevertheless, it is stressed that discussions remain ongoing over the payments of FIFA Solidarity Contributions to Agbadou's former club that would total €850,000 (£736,000).

While that is unlikely to prevent a deal from being finalised, terms need to be agreed with the relevant parties.

© Imago / Focus Images

Will Wolves sign Agbadou replacement?

Now sitting 18 points adrift of safety with 14 matches remaining in the Premier League, it is fair to say that Wolves are already planning for life in the Championship.

Reports have indicated that Marseille midfielder Angel Gomes and Southampton forward Adam Armstrong are on the brink of moving to Molineux.

There is currently no mention of another centre-back arriving at the club and it is plausible that nothing will occur.

Edwards already has Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Bueno, Ladislav Krejci, Toti Gomes, Matt Doherty and David Moller Wolfe who are capable of playing in his back three.

Wolves are likely to prefer biding their time until the summer with a fee of approximately £26m having been activated to sign Krejci on a permanent basis in the summer.