Arsenal make Mikel Merino replacement decision as Mikel Arteta identifies new 'impact' player

By Ben Knapton | 02 Feb 2026 12:54

Arsenal are reportedly unlikely to pursue a late January replacement for Mikel Merino due to the belief that a surprise name could step up to the plate instead.

Mikel Arteta may be without the versatile Merino for the remainder of the season after it was confirmed that the Spain international would require an operation to treat a serious foot injury.

The Gunners are keeping their fingers crossed that Merino will be able to return to full training before the end of the campaign, but there is no guarantee that he will be back on the field to help Arsenal's quadruple pursuit.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly perused the market for a replacement for the 29-year-old, and the Gunners were alleged to have held direct talks over a shock move for Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali earlier on Monday.

However, Newcastle sources denied that any contact had been made over a switch for the Italy international, and Arsenal also cannot recall Ethan Nwaneri from his loan spell at Marseille, as there is no break clause in the deal.

Arsenal 'unlikely' to pursue Mikel Merino replacement amid Max Dowman belief

© Imago

Now, journalist Miguel Delaney claims that Arsenal are not expected to sign another midfielder before the 7pm cut-off point, as the Gunners believe that Max Dowman can adequately fill in for Merino over the coming months.

The 16-year-old - who recently signed scholarship terms that will convert to a permanent deal on his 17th birthday - is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, but there is optimism that he will return to full fitness within a couple of weeks.

Dowman has broken records left, right and centre at senior and youth level during his time in red and white, and earlier this season became the second-youngest Premier League player of all time, only behind teammate Nwaneri.

The 2009-born sensation also became Arsenal's youngest starter of all time in their EFL Cup fourth-round win over Brighton & Hove Albion, before becoming the youngest Champions League player in history against Slavia Prague.

While the Gunners are supposedly mindful of Dowman's age and the need to manage him carefully, they believe that he is capable of producing the same type of 'impact moments' that Merino can for the rest of the season.

Is Max Dowman ready for prominent Arsenal role?

© Imago / News Images

When a young player yet to sit his GCSEs bursts onto the scene, it is often difficult to temper expectations, especially when that player in question has already caused senior stars a world of problems.

Dowman was one of the stars of Arsenal's pre-season tour of Asia, and he memorably won a late penalty on his Premier League debut against Leeds United, having been felled by Anton Stach in the area.

Following Dowman's contract signing, Arteta was asked whether he could remember another player doing what Dowman did at his age, and the Spaniard only referenced a certain eight-time Ballon d'Or winner associated with Barcelona.

Dowman and Merino are fundamentally different players, but the return of the adaptable Kai Havertz means that Arteta now has a like-for-like replacement for the latter, at least in a positional sense.

Furthermore, Dowman has shown no reason why Arteta should not trust him - even at his juvenile age - and while he may not possess Merino's physical profile, scoring instincts or aerial ability, he can still give tired defences a world of problems.