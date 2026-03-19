Man United transfer news: Red Devils join Liverpool in race for '£52m-rated' Bundesliga defender

By Ben Sully | 19 Mar 2026 01:08

Manchester United have reportedly placed Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown on their summer transfer shortlist.

Brown has established himself as a regular fixture on the Frankfurt side since he arrived at Deutsche Bank Park in 2024.

The 22-year-old has made 34 competitive appearances in the current campaign, contributing to the club's attacking efforts with three goals and four assists.

Brown has primarily been utilised as a left wing-back or full-back, although he has even been utilised on the right side of defence in recent times.

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Man United join Liverpool in Brown transfer battle

Wherever he has played, Brown has largely impressed in a Frankfurt shirt, helping him earn a call-up to Julian Nagelsmann's latest Germany squad.

Several top European clubs have also taken note of Brown's performances, including reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Man United are also showing an interest in Brown ahead of the summer transfer window.

The update claims that Man United are one of four teams that have placed the left-back on their transfer shortlist, along with Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Given the signicant interest in one of their prized assets, Frankfurt will demand at least €60m (£52m) to part ways with Brown at the end of the season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Why are Man United keen on Brown?

Man United currently have four left-backs in their first-team squad, Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, Tyrell Malacia and Diego Leon.

However, Malacia is likely to leave as a free agent when his contract expires this summer, while 18-year-old Diego Leon is yet to make his first-team debut and is seen as one for the future.

Meanwhile, interim boss Michael Carrick utilised Dorgu in an advanced position before his injury, allowing Shaw to operate on the left side of defence.

While Shaw is seen as the first-choice left-back, Man United's recruitment team may want to bring in competition and cover in that area of the pitch, especially with the club likely to return to European competition next season.

Someone of Brown's age and calibre could share the load with Shaw, as well as boasting the potential to become the 30-year-old's long-term replacement.