Liverpool transfer news: Reds scouts 'watch' in-demand £52m player in Bundesliga game

By Carter White | 05 Mar 2026 16:48 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 17:41

Liverpool scouts have reportedly travelled to Germany in order to watch Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown.

The Reds are said to be leading the race for the 22-year-old, who has enjoyed a productive campaign in the Bundesliga thus far.

Brown has recorded three goals and provided four assists from a left-back role for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany's top division.

The youngster helped his side keep a clean sheet on the weekend, when they defeated Freiburg 2-0 at Deutsche Bank Park.

Winning two of their past three matches, Brown and company have moved up to seventh in the Bundesliga table.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Liverpool scouts 'watch' Brown following £52m valuation

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool scouts were in attendance for Brown's impressive display on Sunday afternoon.

The report claims that although the Reds are keen on the 22-year-old, there is yet to be an official approach for his services.

It is understood that Liverpool are comfortable with their current left-back options in the form of Milos Kerkez and club hero Andy Robertson.

Eintracht Frankfurt are supposedly willing to let Brown leave in the summer but are demanding £52m for his talents.

As well as Liverpool, it is believed that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are eyeing moves for the German.

© Imago

Liverpool's left-back situation assessed

Over the past few years, it is clear that Robertson has declined in performance at Anfield, with the best of his Liverpool career behind him.

Kerkez was signed from Bournemouth in 2025 to be the new first-choice option for Arne Slot in that position.

However, the Hungary international has been nowhere near flawless this term, meaning that Brown could represent an upgrade at left-back for the Reds.