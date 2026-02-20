Andy Robertson replacement? Liverpool 'leading contender' to sign £56m defender

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Feb 2026 18:36

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown in the summer transfer window.

The Reds spent heavily last summer, signing two world-class players from the Bundesliga - Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike - on big-money deals.

The spending spree is likely to continue in the next summer window as well, with the squad needing attention for reinforcement at the back.

While signing a new centre-back is a priority for Liverpool, the Merseyside outfit are reportedly aiming to sign another left-back, with Andy Robertson's future up in the air.

Liverpool leading race for Nathaniel Brown?

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to a report from Bild (via TeamTalk), the Reds are emerging as a leading contender in the race to sign the 22-year-old left-back, who has been in fantastic form this season.

Manchester City and Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the former Nurnberg defender, but Liverpool are positioning themselves firmly in the mix to sign him.

The young left-back has made 17 starts in the Bundesliga out of 21 appearances, scoring three goals and registering four assists, and also impressed heavily in eight starts in the Champions League.

Needless to say, his impressive form has caught Liverpool's attention, could move for him in the summer as they prepare to lose Robertson, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly under no pressure to sell the defender, and they are likely to demand a fee in the region of £56m for him.

Andy Robertson to leave Liverpool for free?

© Imago / News Images

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly attempted to sign Robertson in the January transfer window, but the deal did not materialise.

Robertson may not be offered a new deal at Anfield after dropping behind Kerkez in the pecking order, but he will always be remembered as a club legend for his tremendous contribution to the club.

Liverpool also have Kostas Tsimikas, who is currently on loan at AS Roma, on their books, but doubts remain over his long-term future at the Merseyside club as well.