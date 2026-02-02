Liverpool transfer news: Final Andrew Robertson 'decision' reached amid Tottenham Hotspur interest on deadline day

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Feb 2026 16:45

Liverpool are reported to have decided to keep Andrew Robertson on deadline day due to their inability to recall Kostas Tsimikas.

The Reds got back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, beating Newcastle United 4-1 at Anfield.

Arne Slot will have been delighted that his depleted squad performed so well against a strong opponent, though despite the injuries ravaging his team, Robertson has been linked with a move away this winter.

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with a strong interest in the left-back, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Standard Sport claim that Liverpool have decided against selling Robertson as they have been unable to bring Tsimikas back from his loan at Roma.

Is Milos Kerkez enough for Liverpool at left-back?

Andrew Robertson was among the best left-backs in Europe for a large part of his Liverpool career, with the defender contributing regularly at both ends of the pitch.

In fact, his tally of 60 assists in the Premier League is the second most by a defender in the competition's history, though the 31-year-old has regressed in the past seasons.

Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window, and many fans highlighted that the Hungarian shares many similarities with Robertson, most notably his immense engine on the left flank.

However, the left-back struggled considerably in the first half of 2025-26, with the defender encountering difficulties when playing out from the back.

It should be remembered that Kerkez is only 22, and it would be unfair to expect him to live up to Robertson's standards at such a young age.

Do Liverpool have enough in defence at to finish in top four?

Though Liverpool appear to have secured the summer transfer of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, the agreement to bring him to Anfield does nothing to alleviate the team's immediate problems.

Centre-backs Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are both injury prone, while right-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley are both out injured, with the latter ruled out for the rest of the season.

The only reliable centre-back at the club from a fitness perspective is Virgil van Dijk, with the only other reliable defenders left-backs Robertson and Milos Kerkez.

It is difficult to see how Liverpool can mount a serious charge for a place in the top four without putting the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai in defence.