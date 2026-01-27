Arne Slot refuses to rule out Andy Robertson Liverpool exit as Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate updates delivered

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jan 2026 18:13

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot refused to close the door on Andrew Robertson leaving the club this month ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Qarabag.

The 31-year-old was understood to have been the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month and had supposedly even reached a verbal agreement over a contract with the Europa League holders.

Liverpool and Spurs subsequently engaged in talks over a £5m January deal, which would have allowed the Reds to recoup a small fee for a player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, reports have since claimed that Liverpool pulled the plug on the transfer after losing Joe Gomez to injury against Bournemouth, plunging Slot into a deeper defensive crisis amid the absences of Ibrahima Konate and Giovanni Leoni.

Asked if he expects Robertson to stay at his pre-game press conference, the Dutchman expressed his belief that the Scotsman would at least see out his contract but could not offer any guarantees.

Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot refuses to rule out Andy Robertson exit

“Robbo is part of the team tomorrow, and he’s been part of this squad for so many years. Happy to have him,” Slot said.

“Good that he’s available, because we need players to be available right now. Nothing happened from my side. It’s hard to say anything definite, but I expect him to stay.”

Robertson could be an emergency centre-back option on Wednesday night following the injury to Gomez against Bournemouth, which Slot did not give much detail on, but the Englishman is out of the Qarabag clash.

“He’s not available for tomorrow,” said Slot, before also being quizzed on the status of Ibrahima Konate, who has missed Liverpool’s last two games following the death of his father.

“I spoke to him, we both know that he’s having a had time, but I’m hoping and expecting him back soon. But not for tomorrow,” the Reds boss added.

Who could start in defence for Liverpool against Qarabag?

With Konate still on compassionate leave, Gomez unavailable, Leoni working his way back from an ACL tear and Wellity Lucky also out, Virgil van Dijk is now Liverpool’s only fit central defender.

Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo acted as an emergency centre-half against Bournemouth following Gomez’s withdrawal, and the Japan international will likely fill that void from the first whistle on Wednesday night.

The aforementioned Robertson is an alternative, but the 31-year-old would be a more natural option in the left centre-back role, which Van Dijk should continue to occupy in midweek.

Nevertheless, Robertson could still take Milos Kerkez’s place at left-back, as Slot withdrew the latter against Bournemouth at half time due to the risk of injury.

With Endo expected to start at centre-back, the door could be open for Trey Nyoni to earn some minutes in midfield, as Slot should make an abundance of changes before this weekend’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Liverpool have taken 15 points from seven Champions League games to sit fourth in the table, and a win in midweek would guarantee their place in the last 16 without the need for a playoff.