Liverpool injury news: Reds defender 'ruled out' for two months after Joe Gomez blow

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Jan 2026 19:36

Liverpool defender Wellity Lucky has been reportedly ruled out for two months due to hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old is a product of the club’s youth academy, and is a regular member of Liverpool’s Under-21 squad.

The young centre-back has been on the bench in the Premier League five times and made his senior debut in the EFL Cup defeat against Crystal Palace.

According to a report from The Athletic, the youngster has missed the Under-21’s last two games against Arsenal and Leeds United, and Arne Slot’s defensive resources have been further depleted, for option on substitute bench.

Liverpool’s defensive crisis

© Imago / Buzzi

Summer signing Giovanni Leoni picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his first start for the club, and he is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Joe Gomez has struggled with his share of injuries once again this season, and he is set to be out for a while after colliding with Alisson in the 3-2 loss against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract in the summer, has been given a compassionate leave after the death of his father.

Slot is running out of options, and he will be forced to use either Wataru Endo or Ryan Gravenberch in the upcoming games alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds are also without right-back Conor Bradley, who has suffered a season-ending injury against Arsenal.

Liverpool unlikely to sign a new defender

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

It appears that the squad, or at least the defence, is down to bare bones, but Liverpool are unlikely to sign a new defender this month.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shown interest in Andrew Robertson, but the Reds are unlikely to sell him amid such an injury crisis.

In such a scenario, it makes sense for Liverpool to bring back Kostas Tsimikas, who has struggled for regular games during his loan spell at AS Roma.