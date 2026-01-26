Manchester City lineup vs. Galatasaray: Predicted XI for Citizens' Champions League affair

By Ellis Stevens | 26 Jan 2026 19:33

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were both dropped to the bench in Manchester City's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, and the duo could be in line for a return to the starting side against Galatasaray.

Pep Guardiola opted to start Omar Marmoush as the striker, with Antoine Semenyo, Tijjani Reijnders, Bernardo Silva and Rayan Cherki as the supporting act in the weekend's Premier League triumph, but changes are expected on Wednesday.

Semenyo is ineligible for Champions League action until the knockout rounds after joining Manchester City from Bournemouth earlier this month, meaning Cherki and Jeremy Doku could feature from wide areas, with Foden partnering Silva in a central position.

Marc Guehi is also unavailable after joining earlier this month, and with Ruben Dias, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol all still ruled out, Nathan Ake could come into the defence to partner Abdukodir Khusanov, Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly.

Elsewhere, Rodri is suspended after being dismissed in the defeat to Bodo/Glimt, and with Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez both injured, Rico Lewis could start at the base of midfield, while Savinho and Oscar Bobb are also injured for this one.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, O'Reilly; Cherki, Foden, Lewis, Silva, Doku; Haaland