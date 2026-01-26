Chelsea lineup vs. Napoli: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Liam Rosenior faces Cole Palmer and Reece James decisions

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Jan 2026 19:02 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 19:02

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Napoli after the England international sat out the 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace with a thigh problem.

Head coach Liam Rosenior has been firm in his stance that no player below full fitness will be risked, meaning the playmaker is likely to start on the bench at the Maradona.

Rosenior also faces a significant decision regarding captain Reece James, whose minutes must be carefully managed after he completed 81 minutes at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Chelsea boss could be tempted to retain Andrey Santos in the engine room following his starring performance at the weekend, a move that would have clear ramifications for James's involvement from the off.

Defensive options remain limited for the visitors as Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo are definitely unavailable with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Furthermore, the match comes too soon for Romeo Lavia as he continues his rehabilitation, while Dario Essugo is also sidelined and a late assessment is required for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

As a result, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana look set to continue their partnership in front of Robert Sanchez in what promises to be a testing night for the Blues' backline.

Further forward, Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line despite a modest European return of just one goal compared to his eight strikes in the Premier League this term.

The burden of goalscoring could therefore fall on Estevao Willian and Pafos match-winner Moises Caicedo, who currently lead the club's continental charts with three and two goals respectively.

Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho should provide the width in a creative trident that will likely see Enzo Fernandez pushed into a more advanced role in Palmer's possible absence.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Pedro Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Joao Pedro