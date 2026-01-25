Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Blues move into top four

By Ellis Stevens | 25 Jan 2026 15:59

Chelsea's South American stars led the Blues to an emphatic 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Crystal Palace missed the first major chance of the game when Jean-Phillipe Mateta's effort from close range was saved by Robert Sanchez, before Chelsea opened the scoring as Estevao capitalised on a Jaydee Canvot mistake, giving the Blues the lead at the break.

Liam Rosenior's side immediately doubled their lead after the restart, with Joao Pedro making it two for the Blues, and Enzo Fernandez added a third from the spot 15 minutes later.

Crystal Palace's afternoon only got worse as Adam Wharton received his marching orders for two yellow card offences with 15 minutes still to play, but the Eagles fans were eventually given something to cheer for when Chris Richards headed home in the final minutes.

Although the Eagles pushed for a way back into the match as the clock ticked towards full-time, Chelsea were able to survive the late scare and ensure the 3-1 win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The game could have played out very different if Mateta had capitalised on Benoit Badiashile's early error, but the striker squandered the opportunity and Palace were made to pay.

A major error handed the electric Estevao the chance to open the scoring, and the winger proved a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes, including assisting Pedro for Chelsea's second.

The Blues were in complete control from then on, adding a third through Fernandez's penalty and, following Wharton's red card, Chelsea were able to see out the victory.

While the win is certainly the most important part of this afternoon for Rosenior, his team's impressive performance will be especially pleasing, especially after an underwhelming showing in the win over Brentford last weekend.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's turbulent time continues, with the Eagles now without a win for 11 straight matches, while Wharton will also be suspended for their next game.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Estevao goal vs. Crystal Palace (34th min, Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea)

Estevao with a moment of beauty for Chelsea! ? pic.twitter.com/HRyyX9U6zn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Estevao fires Chelsea into the lead!

Jaydee Canvot's attempted back pass is intercepted by Estevao, who races forward and into the Crystal Palace area.

The angle looks to be tightening for the winger, but Estevao fires a powerful effort past Dean Henderson and into the back of the net.

Joao Pedro goal vs. Crystal Palace (50th min, Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea)

Joao Pedro BLASTS the ball past Dean Henderson! ? pic.twitter.com/u4NfAArqwH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Pedro doubles Chelsea's lead!

Pedro lays the ball off to Estevao, and the winger clips a lobbed ball over the Palace defence for Pedro to run onto.

Pedro gets into the box, cuts inside of Adam Wharton and drives a low effort under Henderson.

Enzo Fernandez goal vs. Crystal Palace (64th min, Crystal Palace 0-3 Chelsea)

Enzo Fernandez steps up to the spot and delivers! ? pic.twitter.com/wWsaY7st0i — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Fernandez fires Chelsea into a 3-0 lead from the spot!

The referee stops the game and is called to the screen for a potential handball against Canvot, and after a lengthy review, the penalty is given.

Fernandez steps up, and the Argentinian smashes his strike into the bottom right corner, with Henderson rooted to the spot.

73rd min: Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) red card

Adam Wharton is SENT OFF! ? pic.twitter.com/RiCwOod4Cz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Crystal Palace are down to 10! Wharton receives his marching orders!

Moises Caicedo is first to the loose ball, and Wharton goes sliding in, but the Chelsea man chops the ball out of the way and is taken to the ground.

Wharton, already on a yellow card, is swiftly given a second yellow and red by the referee, putting Palace down to 10 men.

Chris Richards goal vs. Chelsea (88th min, Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea)

Chris Richards pulls a goal back for Palace! ? pic.twitter.com/4eFBHkn0tw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Richards heads one in for Crystal Palace!

A deep corner is met by Jefferson Lerma at the back post, and the header is brilliantly saved off the line by Robert Sanchez.

The rebound is directed back towards goal and deflects up to Richards, who heads into the net from close range.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ESTEVAO

© Imago / Action Plus

Estevao was one of several standout performers today, but the young Brazilian winger is our pick of the bunch.

The 18-year-old brilliantly capitalised on Canvot's error to open the scoring, before combining with Brazil teammate Pedro to assist the second of the game.

Altogether, Estevao was the biggest threat for the Blues, and having played a key part in the victory, the winger is certainly deserving of the man of the match award.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 43%-57% Chelsea

Shots: Crystal Palace 13-10 Chelsea

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 7-6 Chelsea

Corners: Crystal Palace 4-5 Chelsea

Fouls: Crystal Palace 11-10 Chelsea

BEST STATS

Estêvão has now scored six goals for Chelsea, the joint-most any of player while aged 18 or under for the club in the Premier League era alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marc Guiu. ? pic.twitter.com/wIhnCcCx2B — Squawka (@Squawka) January 25, 2026

18 - Estêvão (18y 276d) is the second youngest @ChelseaFC player to score and assist in a Premier League match, and youngest since Neil Shipperley (18y 164d) v Wimbledon in April 1993. Excelling. pic.twitter.com/VHiaqG64x6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2026

Crystal Palace have conceded a penalty, received a red card and conceded 3+ goals all in the same Premier League game for the first time ever. ? pic.twitter.com/S9uXcgxi93 — Squawka (@Squawka) January 25, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Next up for Crystal Palace is a trip to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in a week's time.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will make the journey to Italy to face Napoli in their final matchday of the Champions League league phase.