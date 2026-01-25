Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea team news: Cole Palmer, Reece James decisions made by Liam Rosenior

By Darren Plant | 25 Jan 2026 12:50 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 13:01

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has left Cole Palmer out of his squad for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace.

Having been rested for Wednesday's Champions League game with Pafos FC, the expectation was that the playmaker would return to the group for the short trip to Selhurst Park.

Instead, the England international, who is known to be carrying a groin issue, has been left out for the second match in a row.

A total of six alterations have been made to the team with only Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto retaining their places.

Joao Pedro has been recalled down the centre of the attack ahead of Liam Delap, while Estevao Willian is also brought back into the first XI.

With Fernandez being used as a number 10, Andrey Santos will play alongside Moises Caicedo in central midfield.

Filip Jorgensen's injury during the Pafos game has led to Teddy Sharman-Lowe being recalled from Bolton Wanderers and taking his spot on the substitutes' bench as deputy to Robert Sanchez.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Mateta selected as Palace make four changes for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Jean-Philippe Mateta is named in the Crystal Palace starting lineup despite being heavily linked with a transfer elsewhere.

Oliver Glasner has opted to make as many as four alterations from the team that started the 2-1 defeat at Sunderland eight days ago.

Jaydee Canvot has been brought into the back three, with Jefferson Lerma moving into central midfield to replace Will Hughes.

There is also a double boost with key duo Daniel Munoz returning from injury and Ismaila Sarr back involved after participating at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Pino, Uche, Hughes, Sosa, Imray, Riad, Rodney, Devenny

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Caicedo; Estevao, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Garnacho, Gittens, Delap, Guiu