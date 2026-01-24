Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer news: Crystal Palace striker waits for 'late signal' from Premier League heavyweight

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jan 2026 19:45 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 19:52

Jean-Philippe Mateta reportedly has his transfer desire if a move away from Crystal Palace materialises.

Mateta joined Palace in January 2021 on an initial loan from Mainz 05 before moving to South London permanently.

The striker has scored 56 goals in 184 appearances for the Eagles since, with the 2023-24 campaign the forward's most prolific year.

Ten goals in all competitions this season is commendable, especially considering Palace's ongoing 10-match winless spell.

With the 28-year-old angling for a move away, a priority for the forward has now emerged.

Mateta's future: Frenchman 'hoping' for Old Trafford move

According to The Manchester Evening News, Mateta is holding out hope for a late approach from Manchester United.

The France international has reportedly notified the Eagles of his desire to depart Selhurst Park this month in search of Champions League football.

While the 28-year-old is understood to be waiting for a signal from Old Trafford, United are yet to register firm interest in the striker.

Any potential deal is expected to cost in the region of £35m, given the player's current contract runs until the summer of 2027.

Carrick evaluates offensive options as deadline day looms

The task of bolstering the United attack remains a priority for Carrick as he looks to provide support for the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha.

While Mateta’s physical profile and Premier League experience make him an attractive candidate, the club are also monitoring several younger prospects across the continent.

Financial considerations also remain a factor following the confirmation that veteran midfielder Casemiro will depart as a free agent at the end of the season.

The board are reportedly cautious about overspending in the final week of the window to ensure they have sufficient budget for a more comprehensive summer rebuild.