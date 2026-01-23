Jean-Philippe Mateta: Oliver Glasner provides “very clear” update before Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea amid transfer request rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jan 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 20:45

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has provided an update on striker Jean-Philippe Mateta amid uncertainty over his future at Selhurst Park.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming that the 28-year-old had submitted a transfer request to leave the Eagles this month, with clubs in the Premier League and abroad keeping tabs on his situation.

While Manchester United are allegedly not planning to sign Mateta in the January transfer window, Aston Villa and Juventus are two clubs who have expressed an interest in the France international.

It is understood that Palace are not actively trying to sell Mateta, who has less than 18 months remaining on his contract, and it would take a significant offer in excess of £35m for the club to be tempted to sell.

In the meantime, Mateta has taken part in full training throughout this week and “will play” against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, with Glasner playing down reports of a transfer request from the striker.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mateta has not handed in transfer request, says Glasner

Asked at a press conference on Friday if Mateta wants to leave Palace, Glasner said: "Very clear. He didn't hand in a transfer request and we have no bid received right now. That's the situation."

"I speak with many players about different topics but it's a service I don't tell it publicly,” the Eagles boss added.

Glasner was also asked if Palace will need to replace Mateta if a big offer is received this month, and he replied: "I'll repeat what I said two weeks ago - [for] every player there is a price where a club say okay.

“Evaluating the whole situation - age, contract, duration and a price where the club says 'okay we agree a deal', but again, no bid has come in and he hasn't handed in a transfer request and he will play Sunday."

Glasner is keen to keep as many of his star players as possible this month having already seen captain Marc Guehi complete a £20m move to Manchester City.

Mateta is Palace’s top scorer in all competitions this season with 10 goals in 33 games, but he has only found the net once in his last nine Premier League appearances.

© Imago / Colorsport

What next for Mateta? Could he still leave Palace in January?

Whether Mateta wishes to leave or not, an imminent departure from Palace does not appear to be on the cards, as both Aston Villa and Juventus are prioritising other attacking targets at present.

Unai Emery’s side have reportedly reached an agreement with Besiktas to sign striker Tammy Abraham for around €21m plus add-ons, with Turkish teenager Yasin Ozcan to also be included as part of the deal.

As for Juventus, they are believed to be progressing in talks with Fenerbahce over a deal to sign Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri, who has also been linked with the likes of Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

In the likelihood that Mateta remains at Palace beyond the February 2 transfer deadline, he will have no choice but to focus on performing well for Glasner’s side during the second half of the season, with the Eagles eying up a top-seven Premier League finish and still competing in the Conference League.

A strong finish to this season for Mateta would also boost his hopes of being selected in the France squad for this summer’s World Cup.