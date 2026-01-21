Man Utd's Jean-Philippe Mateta stance 'revealed' following Crystal Palace striker's transfer bombshell

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 17:20 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 17:37

Manchester United are reportedly not planning to move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta before the end of the January transfer window.

Mateta has allegedly told Palace that he wants to leave the club this month, with Aston Villa and Juventus both believed to be keen on the France international.

Man United are also known admirers of the striker, with the 20-time English champions believed to have considered moving for him during the summer transfer window.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the Red Devils are not currently looking to sign the 28-year-old.

The report claims that Man United's interest in Mateta had been driven by former head coach Ruben Amorim, who was keen to sign a striker with Premier League experience.

© Imago / Colorsport

Man Utd 'not planning' Mateta move

Amorim's departure has seemingly ended Man United's slight chance of moving for Mateta in January, with the Red Devils not planning to sign a striker before the end of the month.

Benjamin Sesko has scored three times in his last two appearances, but it was Bryan Mbeumo who played through the middle in the Manchester derby against Manchester City.

Man United head coach Michael Carrick now has a major decision to make for Sunday's trip to Arsenal considering the performance of the forward players - Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Patrick Dorgu and Bruno Fernandes - in the success over Pep Guardiola's side.

The 20-time English champions are thought to be considering signing a midfielder before the transfer deadline, with AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Besiktas' Wilfred Ndidi both linked with surprise moves to Old Trafford.

© Imago / Focus Images

Palace 'hold firm' on Mateta's £35m valuation

Mateta has a contract with Palace until June 2027, and it is understood that the Eagles value the striker at £35m, so it is more than possible that he stays at Selhurst Park for the rest of the season.

The striker, who has ambitions of making the France squad for the 2026 World Cup, has scored 10 times and registered two assists in 33 appearances for Palace this term.

Oliver Glasner's side remain hopeful of keeping hold of the attacker, especially after already losing a key player this month, with captain Marc Guehi being sold to Man City.