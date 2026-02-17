Next Tottenham manager: Spurs ‘quietly add’ 48-year-old Premier League boss to shortlist

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Feb 2026 12:59 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 13:00

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘quietly added’ Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe to their list of potential managerial targets, according to a report.

The North Londoners decided to relieve head coach Thomas Frank of his duties last week following a miserable run of just two wins in 17 Premier League games (D6 L9), leaving the club in danger of relegation.

Languishing in 16th place in the table and just five points above the bottom three with 12 league games remaining, Spurs have turned to Igor Tudor who has been appointed as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Tudor has already overseen a reshuffle of his coaching staff which has seen first-team coach John Heitinga depart after just 33 days in North London, while Frank’s assistant Justin Cochrane has also left the club.

The 47-year-old is tasked with steering Spurs away from the relegation picture and progressing further in the Champions League knockout rounds, while the club begins its search for a permanent managerial appointment.

© Imago / Moritz Muller

Howe ‘raised and discussed’ by Spurs as manager search ramps up

The possibility of Tudor extending his stay at Tottenham and taking the job on a permanent basis cannot be ruled out if the Croatian works wonders in the dugout, but a number of other names are expected to feature on the club’s shortlist.

While no discussions are believed to have taken place between Spurs chiefs and former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, an emotional return for Mauricio Pochettino has been mooted, while the likes of Oliver Glasner, Roberto De Zerbi, Marco Rose and Robbie Keane have also been linked with the vacant post.

However, according to TEAMtalk, senior figures at Tottenham are ‘increasingly intrigued’ by Howe’s body of work at Newcastle and his long-term Premier League pedigree.

Howe’s name is said to have been ‘raised and discussed’ at board level, as CEO Vinai Venkatesham and his colleagues maps out their plans for a new permanent manager, with Tudor only viewed as a ‘short-term stabiliser’.

The 48-year-old is regarded by Spurs as a coach who fits the club’s long-term blueprint, blending progressive football with player development and a track record of handling high-pressure projects.

© Imago

Howe remains committed to Newcastle despite speculation

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham make a concrete move for Howe, but it is claimed that the club's ‘admiration is genuine’.

Manchester United - another club on the hunt for a permanent manager after sacking Ruben Amorim in January - have also been linked with Howe, but prising him away from Newcastle would ‘not be easy or inexpensive’.

Howe stated earlier this year that he was “100% here” at Newcastle, brushing aside speculation over the Man United job, and has continued to stress his loyalty to the club during a difficult period.

The Magpies endured a run of just one win in eight games across all tournaments (D2 L5) prior to Howe’s comments, but they have since won back-to-back away matches against Spurs (2-1 in the Premier League) and Aston Villa (3-1 in the FA Cup).

Howe, who has won 49.5% of is 214 games in charge of Newcastle since November 2021, signed a ‘multi-year’ contract extension at St James’ Park in the summer of 2024.