Wolves team news: Rob Edwards says 'changes will be made' for Arsenal Premier League fixture

By Darren Plant | 17 Feb 2026 14:05

Rob Edwards has revealed that he will make changes to his Wolverhampton Wanderers starting lineup for Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

Bottom in the Premier League table plays host to the leaders at Molineux, with a mammoth 48 points separating the teams.

Wolves are at the stage where avoiding relegation to the Championship is increasingly unlikely, and the immediate target is ensuring that they earn the three points that they need to avoid becoming the worst Premier League team in history.

On a positive note, Wolves reached the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday with a hard-earned 1-0 victory away at Grimsby Town.

The game was played on a mud-filled pitch that made the match a war of attrition over one that featured much attractive football.

© Imago / News Images

Edwards admits quick turnaround could impact Wolves

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Edwards acknowledged that a three-day turnaround will lead to him having to rotate his team.

He told reporters: "There's a few that are feeling it, I don't want to go into detail on who.

"We'll make a couple changes anyway, and maybe a few others."

Edwards also acknowledged that Toti Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan would remain unavailable for the meeting with the Gunners.

© Imago / Sportimage

How may Wolves line up against Arsenal?

As many as three academy players with no first-team experience were named on the substitutes' bench against Grimsby. Young Brazilian Pedro Lima is also short of senior minutes.

The other five outfield players - Matt Doherty, Hugo Bueno, Angel Gomes, Rodrigo Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - will all feel in contention for a start.

Doherty could be brought into the back three, Bueno at left-wing back, Angel Gomes in central midfield, and the remaining pair of Rodrigo Gomes and Bellegarde in the final third.

However, there is the possibility of Bellegarde lining up in a deeper central role, a consequence of the work that Andre and Joao Gomes put in at Blundell Park.