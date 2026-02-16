Wolves lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Feb 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 13:30

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to be without just two players for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal at Molineux.

Hwang Hee-Chan is ruled out for several weeks with a calf injury, while this contest with the Gunners is set to come too soon for Toti Gomes, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since playing in the Old Gold’s 2-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in December.

Head coach Rob Edwards only made one substitution in Sunday’s slender 1-0 victory over Grimsby Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup - and that was in the 89th minute - so he may consider freshening up his lineup in a few positions.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa made 10 saves to help Wolves keep a clean sheet in a 0-0 Premier League draw at Nottingham Forest last week and he is expected to replace Sam Johnstone between the sticks.

Santiago Bueno, who scored the only goal in Wolves’ win at Grimsby, is set to continue in a three-man defence alongside Yerson Mosquera and Ladislav Krejci, while Rodrigo Gomes and Hugo Bueno could be recalled to operate as wing-backs.

Andre was fit to start and played for 89 minutes against Grimsby after missing the previous two games through injury. The Brazilian is in contention to start again in midfield alongside Joao Gomes and Mateus Mane, but he faces competition from January signing Angel Gomes.

Tolu Arokodare scored in the reverse fixture against Arsenal - one of just two Premier League goals in 22 games this term - and he is expected to continue up front with new recruit Adam Armstrong.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; R. Gomes, A. Gomes, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Arokodare

