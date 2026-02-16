Tottenham transfer news: Surprise summer swoop for former Chelsea star is now 'gathering momentum'

By Lewis Blain | 16 Feb 2026 13:27

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring a surprise move to bring Antonio Rudiger back to the Premier League this summer, as they consider potential defensive reinforcements.

What's the latest on Tottenham's interest in Antonio Rudiger?

It's thought that Spurs are monitoring the German's situation at Real Madrid, with the former Chelsea defender approaching the latter stages of his current contract, as per TEAMtalk.

The north London side are believed to be 'gathering momentum' at the front of the queue to sign Rudiger, who is said to be keen on a return to the English top-flight - and he would even be willing to take a pay cut.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are two other clubs mooted with interest as the 32-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Spurs' interest comes amid uncertainty over the future of club captain Cristian Romero, who is reportedly open to leaving in the summer.

Antonio Rudiger would be a risky transfer gamble for Spurs

While Rudiger's CV is mightily impressive on paper, including multiple Champions League successes at both Chelsea and Real Madrid, this potential move feels like a bit of a gamble rather than a solution.

At 32, the Germany international is clearly entering the twilight of his career, and recent seasons have raised question marks over his durability and consistency - he has managed only ten appearances in all competitions this season.

For a Tottenham side that vastly needs to improve defensively, a signing like this risks slowing down what will be a period of transition should Romero leave the club. It feels like a signing driven by name value rather than long-term stability.

A lot of Spurs' issues have stemmed from defensive instability and tactical imbalance, where the Argentine himself has often failed to deliver, so a veteran nearing his decline is hardly the answer.

Rudiger would still offer substantial experience and leadership, but committing financial resources to another high-profile and rash defender isn't a wise decision for new Spurs boss Igor Tudor.