Fenerbahce vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

By Matt Law | 16 Feb 2026 13:16 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 13:18

Nottingham Forest will be bidding to secure a positive result when they head to Fenerbahce for the first leg of their Europa League knockout round clash on Thursday night.

The match will mark the start of Vitor Pereira's reign as head coach, with the Portuguese appointed as the replacement for Sean Dyche at the City Ground.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the European contest.

What time does Fenerbahce vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

The European fixture will kick off at 5.45pm UK time on Thursday night.

Where is Fenerbahce vs. Nottingham Forest?

Forest will head to Fenerbahce's stadium, Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Opened in 1908, it was famously the first venue in the Ottoman Empire to host mass sporting events.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League contest will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 3.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the evening.

Fenerbahce vs. Nottingham Forest: What's the story?

Fenerbahce away is some start for Pereira at Forest.

The Reds are currently involved in a relegation battle in England's top flight, sitting down in 17th spot in the Premier League table, three points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United.

However, their focus is currently on Europe, and it would be a big achievement to overcome Fenerbahce over two legs and advance to the last-16 stage of the Europa League.

Forest must ensure that they remain in the tie heading into the second leg at the City Ground.

Fenerbahce lost 1-0 to Aston Villa in their last game with English opponents on January 22, but they will enter this match off the back of four straight wins in all competitions.