Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola's side 'emerge' as favourites to sign Nottingham Forest star

By Darren Plant | 14 Feb 2026 09:39

Manchester City have allegedly emerged as the favourites to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Having been able to spend in the region of £84m on Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo during the winter transfer window, City's spending has come under the microscope.

However, that is unlikely to stop the North-West giants from further financial outlay when the summer market opens in June.

With Nottingham Forest scraping to avoid relegation from the Premier League, there is the possibility of the East Midlands outfit cashing in on a number of star players.

Defender Murillo and playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White both fit into that category, despite owner Evangelos Marinakis naturally being keen to retain their services.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man City become favourites for Anderson?

Nevertheless, according to Football Insider, Man City seem more likely to make a sustained approach to secure Anderson's signature.

Now a six-cap England international, the 23-year-old has elevated his game to a new level across the last 18 months.

Although he has a contract in place until 2029, it has become evident that Forest will have opportunities to make a huge profit on the £35m that they shelled out in July 2024.

Forest will allegedly set Anderson's asking price in the region of £100m, albeit it yet to be determined whether Man City would be prepared to go that high.

However, they have seemingly overtaken the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United in the race to sign the central-midfielder.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Major blow to Newcastle

Anderson initially left Newcastle in a complex deal that was constructed to aid the Magpies' efforts to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.

There has always remained the possibility of a reunion, however, with Anderson born in the North-East and Newcastle lacking in homegrown talent.

That said, the player is now very much outside of a price range that Newcastle can afford, regardless of whether they earn Champions League qualification.