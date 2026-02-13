FA Cup
Man City
Feb 14, 2026 3.00pm
Etihad Stadium
Salford City

Team News: Man City vs. Salford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Man City vs. Salford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / News Images

Manchester City welcome Salford City to the Etihad Stadium for a fourth-round tie in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens thumped their fourth-tier counterparts by an 8-0 scoreline in the third round of last year’s competition, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. SALFORD CITY

 

MAN CITY

Out: Jeremy Doku (calf), Savinho (unspecified), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel)

Doubtful: Erling Haaland (niggles)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake; Gonzalez; McAidoo, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki; Marmoush

SALFORD

Out: Jay Bird, Tom Edwards, Adebola Oluwo, Michael Rose, Kadeem Harris

Doubtful: Haji Mnoga, Brandon Cooper

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Young; Turton, Dorrington, Garbutt; Butcher; Longelo, Grant, Woodburn, N'Mai; Graydon, Udoh

