Team News: Man City vs. Salford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Feb 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 15:00

Manchester City welcome Salford City to the Etihad Stadium for a fourth-round tie in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens thumped their fourth-tier counterparts by an 8-0 scoreline in the third round of last year’s competition, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Jeremy Doku (calf), Savinho (unspecified), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel)

Doubtful: Erling Haaland (niggles)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake; Gonzalez; McAidoo, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki; Marmoush

SALFORD

Out: Jay Bird, Tom Edwards, Adebola Oluwo, Michael Rose, Kadeem Harris

Doubtful: Haji Mnoga, Brandon Cooper

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Young; Turton, Dorrington, Garbutt; Butcher; Longelo, Grant, Woodburn, N'Mai; Graydon, Udoh