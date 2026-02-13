Team News: Man City vs. Salford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester City welcome Salford City to the Etihad Stadium for a fourth-round tie in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.
The Citizens thumped their fourth-tier counterparts by an 8-0 scoreline in the third round of last year’s competition, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
MANCHESTER CITY vs. SALFORD CITY
MAN CITY
Out: Jeremy Doku (calf), Savinho (unspecified), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel)
Doubtful: Erling Haaland (niggles)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake; Gonzalez; McAidoo, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki; Marmoush
SALFORD
Out: Jay Bird, Tom Edwards, Adebola Oluwo, Michael Rose, Kadeem Harris
Doubtful: Haji Mnoga, Brandon Cooper
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Young; Turton, Dorrington, Garbutt; Butcher; Longelo, Grant, Woodburn, N'Mai; Graydon, Udoh