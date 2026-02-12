Newcastle transfer news: Sandro Tonali ‘destined’ to leave as another Italy international ‘approves’ move to St James’ Park

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Feb 2026 16:32 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 16:40

Newcastle United appear 'destined' to lose star midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The Italy international was surprisingly linked with an exit on the final day of the winter transfer window, with reports claiming that Premier League leaders Arsenal had been offered the player by his agent, and Newcastle had rejected an approach.

However, Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso insisted that he had not offered the 25-year-old to other clubs and Newcastle did not receive any contact from the Gunners on deadline day

Riso has since hinted at the possibility of his client leaving Newcastle in the summer if the Magpies failed to qualify for the Champions League, which has intensified speculation over the player’s future.

As well as Premier League leaders Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in Tonali, who is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2028.

© Imago / Sportimage

Tonali out, Pellegrini in at Newcastle this summer?

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe recently played down suggestions that “happy” midfielder Tonali could become unsettled amid reported transfer interest.

However, according to Football Insider, it is beginning to look increasingly likely that Tonali’s future lies away from Newcastle and he could push to leave the club at the end of the season, effectively leaving the Magpies with minimal say in the matter.

A separate report from Italian news outlet Calciomercato claims that Newcastle may already have a midfield replacement lined up, as Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini has ‘given his approval’ to a summer transfer to St James’ Park.

The 29-year-old’s future is said to be ‘at a crossroads’ and the 36-cap Italy international is prioritising a summer switch to the Premier League having spent his entire career in Serie A.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Pellegrini would be a significantly cheaper midfield alternative for Newcastle

Pellegrini is due to see his contract with Roma expire at the end of the season and there are no suggestions that an agreement over a new deal is close, meaning he could soon be available as a free agent.

Primarily an attack-mined midfielder, Pellegrini began his career at boyhood club Roma before joining Sassuolo and establishing himself as a star player during his two seasons at the club between 2015 and 2017.

Since returning to Roma, Pellegrini has played 338 times for the club across all competitions, contributing with 59 goals and 60 assists, including three goals in 16 Serie A games this season.

Pellegrini was named Roma’s Player of the Season in the 2020-21 campaign, before helping the club win the Conference League under Jose Mourinho the following season, and then reaching the Europa League final in 2022-23.

Roma’s No.7 could be viewed by Newcastle as a significantly cheaper alternative to other reported targets including AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.