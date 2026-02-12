Birmingham City vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 12 Feb 2026 16:27

Championship Birmingham City welcome Premier League Leeds United to St. Andrew's on Sunday afternoon for a round four meeting in the FA Cup.

The hosts beat Cambridge United 3-2 in the last round, while the visitors defeated Derby County 3-1 in their third round fixture.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the fixture this weekend.

What time does Birmingham City vs. Leeds United kick off?

This FA Cup fourth round meeting will kick off at 12:00 UK time on Sunday 15th February.

Where is Birmingham City vs. Leeds United being played?

Birmingham City will welcome Leeds United to St. Andrew's, which can hold a capacity of up to 30,009 supporters.

How to watch Birmingham City vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

This game will be available to watch on TV in the UK on TNT Sports 3.

Online streaming

For those without a TV subscription, this tie will be live-streamed via the Discovery+ app.

Highlights

The TNT Sports YouTube channel should upload highlights of Birmingham City vs. Leeds United shortly after full-time, along with the official accounts of both teams.

BBC One will have highlights of the day's FA Cup matches in the evening at 22:30pm, which is repeated on BBC Two at 06:30am the following morning.

What is at stake for Birmingham City vs. Leeds United?

Birmingham City and Leeds United are battling for a place in the FA Cup fifth round, while they are each also looking to maintain their current momentum.

Chris Davies' side are aiming to extend an eight-game undefeated run across all competitions, while Daniel Farke's men are looking to make it six wins, seven draws and only two defeats in their last 15 outings.