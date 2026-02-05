Preview: Birmingham City vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 05 Feb 2026 13:47

Looking to continue their charge towards the playoffs, Birmingham City welcome Leicester City to St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park for a Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Blues picked up a convincing win at relegation-threatened Oxford United last weekend, whilst the Foxes' woes worsened at home to Charlton Athletic.

Match preview

After an awful festive period, Birmingham City have enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run (W3 D2) in the Championship as they look to live up to pre-season expectations and seriously compete for promotion to the Premier League.

It appears as if Blues' away-day struggles are behind them after another win on the road last weekend, when an own goal and Marvin Ducksch's fifth strike in six matches led to a controlled 2-0 triumph over Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

Last tasting defeat in any competition at Watford on New Year's Day, Chris Davies's men are now sitting just five points behind the playoffs on 13th spot, with nine of their last 16 matches arriving at St Andrew's.

That is a major advantage in the top-six race for a Birmingham outfit who have lost just one of their 14 contests in the Second City this season, with Blues drawing 1-1 against Stoke City last time out at home.

Following a ruthless culling of unwanted players and the arrival of top talents such as La Liga star Carlos Vicente, there are no more excuses for head coach Davies as his side chase down a Premier League berth for the first time since 2011.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Top-tier champions as recently as 2016, Leicester City are currently at the lowest point of their severe fall from grace, with the East Midlands side losing back-to-back home contests to Oxford and Charlton to conclude a woeful January.

Still chasing a permanent successor to dismissed manager Marti Cifuentes, the Foxes will be led by former player Andy King at St Andrew's this weekend, as they look to record their first Championship away win since December 6.

Collecting just a single point from their most recent quartet of second-tier battles, Leicester are currently occupying 17th spot in the Championship table ahead of Saturday's trip across the Midlands, only six points above the relegation zone.

A rare shining light for the Foxes amid struggles on the pitch and a possible points deduction, Jordan James will return to Birmingham for the first time since his summer 2024 departure, with the midfielder scoring nine goals for the visitors in 2025-26.

Reflecting the relative strength of the two sides in recent times, Leicester are unbeaten in 12 matches against Birmingham (W10 D2), with Blues' most recent victory over the Foxes coming back in October 2011, when interim boss King was in the midfield of the visitors to St Andrew's.

Birmingham City Championship form: L W D W D W

Birmingham City form (all competitions): W W D W D W

Leicester City Championship form: L W L D L L

Leicester City form (all competitions): W W L D L L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After an almost-instant impact off the bench against Oxford last weekend, Birmingham's Vicente is pushing for his full debut, with Patrick Roberts's spot in the XI under threat.

The same could be said for Jay Stansfield, who is yet to score in 2026 as August Priske begins to find his feet in English football.

Demarai Gray (calf) and Ethan Laird (hamstring) remain sidelined for Blues, whilst right-back Tomoki Iwata is a doubt after picking up a hip problem at Oxford.

Seeing red after just 15 minutes against Charlton, Leicester defender Caleb Okoli is suspended for this weekend's Midlands battle.

Jamaal Lascelles could be drafted straight into the XI if not for a lack of fitness, meaning that youngster Olabade Aluko could be handed only his second Championship start.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Iwata, Neumann, Klarer, Wagner; Solis, Paik, Roberts, Ducksch, Osman; Stansfield

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Aluko, Nelson, Thomas; Winks, Page, Fatawu, Reid, Mavididi; Ayew

We say: Birmingham City 1-1 Leicester City

Despite their poor run of form, Leicester have talents who can change the game with a magical moment, namely wingers Fatawu and Mavididi.

As a result, Birmingham must be extremely careful when defending counter attacks and could be hit by a late blow in this one.

